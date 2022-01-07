LaVine leads way as Bulls win 9th straight, beat Wizards

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 27 points, Coby White added 21 and the Chicago Bulls won their ninth straight game, beating the Washington Wizards 130-122. The Eastern Conference-leading Bulls matched their longest win streak since the 2010-11 team won nine in a row to finish the regular season. They also had an easier time in this one after winning last week at Washington on DeMar DeRozan’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer, grabbing the lead late in the third quarter and remaining in control down the stretch. Lonzo Ball scored 18 points, hitting six of Chicago’s 15 3-pointers. White buried four from beyond the arc. Rookie Ayo Dosunmu chipped in with 18 points, and coach Billy Donovan earned his 300th NBA win. Bradley Beal led Washington with 26 points.