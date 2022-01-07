Maui Musings: Koepka’s peak more about attitude than form

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Brooks Koepka knows the running joke is he can’t bring the same focus he has at majors to other events. He’s OK with that. And it’s not from a lack of effort. Koepka says he’s tried to treat regular tournaments like majors but they just don’t have the same feel. In a conversation about peaking for the majors, Koepka says he could be playing great or just OK. But when he sets out for a major, a light switches on and he expends more mental energy in one week than he does four weeks of regular tournaments.