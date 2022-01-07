No. 4 Arizona ends layoff, beats Washington State 60-52

By BRIAN J. PEDERSEN

Associated Press

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Cate Reese had 20 points and No. 4 Arizona used a dominant third quarter to beat visiting Washington State 60-52 in its Pac-12 Conference opener and first game in three weeks. It was the 100th victory for Wildcats coach Adia Barnes, and it came as Arizona reached 11-0 for the second time in three seasons. Reese was 8 of 14 from the field and moved into 10th on the school career scoring list with 1,306 points. Krystal Legler-Walker led 9-5 WSU with 12 points, nine rebounds and six assists.