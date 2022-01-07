Oregon State implodes west side of Reser Stadium
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State has imploded the west side of Reser Stadium, beginning the next phase of a project to renovate the facility. Athletic director Scott Barnes set off the explosives that brought down part of the building. A crowd watched from a safe distance. The $153 million renovation project is expected to be finished ahead of the 2023 football season. The new addition will include a wellness center for students and faculty.
