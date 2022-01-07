Seahawks hope late offensive surge is springboard into ’22

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks are hoping the final month of the NFL season will become a launching point into the 2022 season. Seattle has moved closer toward fielding the type of offense everyone expected in offensive coordinator Shane Waldron’s first season going into Sunday’s finale in Arizona. Seattle has scored 30 or more points in three of the past five games, topping 400 yards of total offense twice during that span. The improvement suggests Waldron will get a second season in charge of the offense if he wants the challenge.