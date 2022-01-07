Spain beats Poland to advance to ATP Cup final

SYDNEY (AP) — Roberto Bautista Agut has clinched Spain’s spot in the ATP Cup final with a 7-6 (6), 2-6, 7-6 (5) victory over Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz. Earlier in the opening singles match, Pablo Carreno Busta gave Spain the advantage with a 6-2, 6-1 win against late replacement Jan Zielinski. Kamil Majchrzak went 3-0 for Poland in the group stages, but was forced into isolation due to a positive COVID-19 test. Russia and Canada will meet on Saturday to play for the other spot in Sunday’s final.