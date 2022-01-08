A-League player says he experienced homophobic comments

Adelaide United defender Josh Cavallo says he had homophobic abuse directed at him during the club’s A-League match against Melbourne and the league say it will investigate his claims. Cavallo announced he was gay ahead of the season. He came on as a substitute in the 54th minute in Melbourne on Saturday and said he had “no words” to describe his disappointment at receiving abuse from the crowd and on social media. The A-League issued a statement saying it was “shocked and saddened to hear reports of homophobic bullying . . . directed towards Josh Cavallo.”