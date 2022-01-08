Ed Cooley wins 300th, No. 16 Friars rally past St. John’s

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Nate Watson had 22 points and 11 rebounds to help No. 16 Providence rally past St. John’s 83-73. It was the 300th career victory for Friars coach Ed Cooley. The Friars have won nine of their last 10. Jared Bynum had 18 points, Justin Minaya finished with 13, and Noah Horchler added eight points and 13 rebounds. It was just the second game for St. John’s since it had four games over 18 days postponed after multiple players were placed in the COVID-19 protocols. Dylan Addae-Wusu led the Red Storm with 20 points.