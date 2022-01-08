Elana Meyers Taylor earns 4th monobob win this season

WINTERBERG, Germany (AP) — Elana Meyers Taylor of the U.S. got her fourth women’s monobob victory of the season. It was the 25th overall win of her career in major international competition. Australia’s Breanna Walker was second, and Germany’s Laura Nolte was third. Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. took fourth, meaning the Americans joined Canada as the only nations with two sleds in the top six spots. Cynthia Appiah was fifth and Melissa Lotholz sixth for the Canadians.