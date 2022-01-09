Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 9:29 AM

6th-tier Kidderminster gets West Ham in FA Cup 4th round

KTVZ

LONDON (AP) — Sixth-tier Kidderminster’s reward for reaching the fourth round of the FA Cup for the first time in 35 years is a home match against Premier League team West Ham. The other non-league team to make it to the last 32 is fifth-tier Boreham Wood and it also was handed a tough match at Championship leader Bournemouth. There are three guaranteed all-Premier League matchups: Everton vs. Brentford, Tottenham vs. Brighton and Wolverhampton vs. Norwich. Defending Premier League champion Manchester City will host Fulham, Liverpool will play Cardiff and Chelsea was drawn with Plymouth.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content