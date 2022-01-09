6th-tier Kidderminster gets West Ham in FA Cup 4th round

LONDON (AP) — Sixth-tier Kidderminster’s reward for reaching the fourth round of the FA Cup for the first time in 35 years is a home match against Premier League team West Ham. The other non-league team to make it to the last 32 is fifth-tier Boreham Wood and it also was handed a tough match at Championship leader Bournemouth. There are three guaranteed all-Premier League matchups: Everton vs. Brentford, Tottenham vs. Brighton and Wolverhampton vs. Norwich. Defending Premier League champion Manchester City will host Fulham, Liverpool will play Cardiff and Chelsea was drawn with Plymouth.