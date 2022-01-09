Coach Chameleon: Saban’s greatness lies in his adaptability

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Nick Saban strolled off the plane in frigid Indianapolis with a look that got his players’ attention. Somehow, the 70-year-old coach keeps finding ways to relate to guys young enough to be his grandchildren. This time, it was a leather bomber jacket. Saban may come across like an inflexible curmudgeon, but he’s really more of a chameleon. Forever transforming. Forever reshaping. Forever making himself relevant to those who play for him, no matter the generation gap. It’s why, after all these years and well past retirement age, he remains the most dominant figure in college football.