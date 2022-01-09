Culley confident he’ll return for 2nd season as Texans coach

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Texans coach David Culley remains confident that he’ll return for a second season despite speculation that he could be fired after the team finished 4-13 with Sunday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans. Culley was hired last January to replace Bill O’Brien, spending 43 years as a college and NFL assistant. He said after the 28-25 loss on Sunday that he’s “looking forward to being the head coach of this football team next year.” Players also expressed a desire to have the 66-year-old coach back.