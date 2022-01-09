Ducks pick McTavish traded from Peterborough to Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ontario (AP) — Anaheim Ducks first-round pick Mason McTavish switched Ontario Hockey League teams Sunday, moving from the Peterborough Petes to the Hamilton Bulldogs. Peterborough got forwards Alex Pharand and Jonathan Melee and a series of draft selections in the trade for the star center who could play for Canada in Beijing Olympics. Selected third overall in July, McTavish had two goals and an assist in nine games with the Ducks to open the season, and also had a goal and an assist for San Diego in the AHL. Anaheim returned him to the Petes and he represented Canada in the canceled world junior championship. He had six goals and an assist in five games for Peterbourough, and three goals and two assists in two world junior games.