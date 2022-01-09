Ibrahimović matches Ronaldo as Milan beats Venezia 3-0

By DANIELLA MATAR

MILAN (AP) — Zlatan Ibrahimović has matched a mark set by Cristiano Ronaldo and Theo Hernández scored twice as depleted AC Milan won 3-0 at 10-man Venezia to move top of Serie A on Sunday. Ibrahimović opened the scoring with barely two minutes on the clock. It was the 80th team the veteran forward has scored against in the top five European leagues. Ibrahimović and Ronaldo — who did so against Burnley on Dec. 30 — are the only players to reach that milestone since 2000.