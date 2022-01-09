No. 11 UConn women top Creighton 63-58 after long layoff

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Caroline Ducharme led a balanced attack with 17 points and 11th-ranked and depleted UConn defeated Creighton 63-55 after a lengthy layoff. The Huskies had missed their last four games because of COVID protocols and had just seven players available. Morgan Maley led Creighton with 14 points off the bench. Payton Brotzki scored the first two Creighton baskets but after the second one Christyn Williams hit a 3-pointer for the lead and the Huskies never trailed again. UConn scored the last four points of the third quarter and the first seven of the fourth for a 56-39 lead.