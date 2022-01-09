No. 15 North Carolina women roll past Virginia Tech, 71-46

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Eva Hodgson knocked down 4 of 5 3-point attempts and Deja Kelly scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as No. 19 North Carolina bounced back from its first loss of the season to rout Virginia Tech 71-46. The Tar Heels trailed from the outset in their 72-45 loss to No. 5 North Carolina State Thursday, but against the Hokies they took control early and built a 35-17 lead by intermission after allowing Virginia Tech just seven second-quarter points.