Saints miss wild-card spot despite 30-20 win over Falcons

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — The New Orleans Saints just missed making the playoffs on Sunday, despite beating the Atlanta Falcons 30-20. The Saints (9-8) needed the Los Angeles Rams to beat the San Francisco 49ers in order to get a wild-card spot and a fifth consecutive playoff berth, but the Rams won 27-24 in overtime. Trevor Siemian led back-to-back scoring drives following two Atlanta turnovers late in the first half, and the Saints overcame the loss of quarterback Taysom Hill to an injury. The Falcons (7-10) were hurt by three turnovers, including two fumbles by running back Mike Davis.