Smith posts record low number and beats big name at Kapalua

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Cameron Smith has a place in the PGA Tour record book for finishing 34-under par. That’s the lowest of anyone in history. Just as important as a number to the unassuming Australian is a name. He took down Jon Rahm in the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Rahm is the No. 1 player in the world and gave Smith all he could handle. In easy scoring conditions, Smith shot 65 and won by one shot. How low was scoring? Only three players had ever finished a PGA Tour event at 30 under or lower. There were three at Kapalua.