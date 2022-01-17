Ancelotti’s Real Madrid showing its dominance in Spain

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish Super Cup crown has reinforced Real Madrid’s status as the hottest side in Spain. It hasn’t taken long for coach Carlo Ancelotti to put the team back on track after it went without a title under Zinedine Zidane last season. The veteran coach has mixed experience and youth to make the squad more competitive. Ancelotti’s Madrid has often given not too much attention to ball possession and has thrived on counterattacks. That’s how it has twice beaten Barcelona this season. It also has wins over Atlético Madrid and Sevilla that helped build a comfortable lead in the Spanish league.