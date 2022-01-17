Bane, Morant score 25 apiece to lead Grizzlies past Bulls

By CLAY BAILEY

Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Desmond Bane and Ja Morant scored 25 points each, and the Memphis Grizzlies dominated the short-handed Chicago Bulls 119-106 on Monday afternoon. Brandon Clarke added 15 points and seven rebounds in the main event of the 20th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration. The Grizzlies have won 12 of their last 13. DeMar DeRozan led the Bulls with 24 points and five assists, while Coby White finished with 16 points, six rebounds and five assists. Chicago lost its fourth straight.