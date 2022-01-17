Cowboys face same questions after another early playoff exit

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Pro Football Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Mike McCarthy’s future as Dallas Cowboys coach isn’t something Jerry Jones wanted to discuss after a wild-card loss that left the owner saying “I can’t remember” when asked if he’d ever been more disappointed in defeat. Questions about McCarthy come in part because the Cowboys could be losing both coordinators to head coaching jobs in Kellen Moore on offense and Dan Quinn on defense. The 23-17 loss to San Francisco means Dallas will go at least 27 years without reaching an NFC championship game.