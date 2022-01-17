Kraken snap 9-game losing streak, beat Blackhawks 3-2 in SO

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — Ryan Donato scored the tying goal early in the third period, Joonas Donskoi scored in the shootout and the Seattle Kraken snapped their nine-game losing streak with a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks. Donato scored at 2:02 of the third period to pull Seattle even at 2. Donato scored in the second round of the shootout and Donskoi scored the winner past Marc-Andre Fleury. It was Seattle’s first win since Dec. 14 at San Jose and first home win since Dec. 3 against Edmonton. The Kraken are 1-16-1 when trailing after two periods. Fleury made 35 saves and had 14 in the third period alone.