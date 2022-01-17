NHL pioneer O’Ree says having Bruins retire jersey an honor

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Willie O’Ree broke the NHL’s color barrier on Jan. 18, 1958. Sixty-four years later, the Boston Bruins will retire his No. 22 jersey. He’ll be the 12th player in team history to have that honor. O’Ree had planned on being at the Bruins’ game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday to watch the jersey get lifted into the rafters, but persisting concerns about the pandemic changed those plans. He will now participate virtually from his home in San Diego. Since 1998, O’Ree has been an NHL diversity ambassador, working to foster more inclusion and combat the racism that still exists in league.