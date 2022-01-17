Rink Babka, discus medalist at 1960 Olympics, dies at 85

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Richard “Rink” Babka, who was part of a U.S. medals sweep in the discus at the 1960 Rome Olympics, has died. Al Oerter and Babka were gold-medal favorites at the Rome Games. Oerter ended up winning gold, Babka took silver and Dick Cochran earned bronze. Babka tied the world record of 196.55 feet a month before the Rome Olympics. He tied for the NCAA discus title in 1958, when he helped the Trojans win the team title. Knee injuries derailed Babka’s plans to play football and basketball at USC. The University of Southern California announced that Babka died Saturday of congestive heart failure. He was 85.