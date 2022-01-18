49ers’ Garoppolo dealing with right shoulder, thumb injuries

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is dealing with injuries to his right thumb and right shoulder as he prepares for Saturday’s divisional round playoff game at Green Bay. Garoppolo was limited at practice Tuesday for the 49ers. He played through the thumb injury the past two weeks after missing one game, and hurt his shoulder in the first half of last week’s 23-17 playoff win over Dallas. But Garoppolo says that there’s “no time to rest right now.”