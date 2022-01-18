6N: England retains Farrell as captain, Biggar to lead Wales

By The Associated Press

England and Wales will both be led by flyhalves in the Six Nations. The teams have announced their enlarged squads for the competition with Owen Farrell retained as England captain despite not playing any rugby since November when he sustained an ankle injury in the win over Australia. Dan Biggar will captain Wales while Alun Wyn Jones is recovering from shoulder surgery he required after also getting injured in the November tests. It will be Biggar’s first time as captain. Farrell’s return means there is no recall for George Ford despite his outstanding domestic form for Leicester Tigers.