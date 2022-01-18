Alabama trying to reverse 3-game skid, fall from rankings

By JOHN ZENOR

AP Sports Writer

Alabama is looking to rebound following three straight close losses after emerging as one of college basketball’s high-flying teams in mid-December. The Crimson Tide fell out of the rankings this week after rising to No. 6 on Dec. 13. Coach Nate Oats’ team has a win over current No. 1 Gonzaga on its resume. The defending Southeastern Conference champions, who were picked to finish second in the league, are trying to rebound from those recent struggles when No. 13 LSU visits Wednesday night.