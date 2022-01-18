AP source: Panthers interview Jay Gruden, 3 others for OC

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — According to a person familiar with the situation, the Carolina Panthers have expanded their offensive coordinator search to include former Washington coach Jay Gruden and three others. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the team does not announce its interviews. Along with Gruden, former New York Giants coach Ben McAdoo, Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy and former Houston Texans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly also have interviewed for the position.