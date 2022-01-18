Tired Chelsea draws at Brighton, title further out of reach

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Winning the Premier League title is looking more unlikely for Chelsea each passing week. After a 1-1 draw at Brighton, the European champions soon might have to start looking over their shoulder in the race for Champions League qualification. Chelsea’s winless run in the league stretched to four games after Brighton defender Adam Webster’s powerful header from a corner in the 60th minute canceled out the opening goal by Hakim Ziyech in the 29th. Brighton also came from behind to draw 1-1 with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge three weeks ago. Chelsea stayed in third place and is 12 points behind leader Manchester City having played one game more.