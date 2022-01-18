Edwards leads No. 10 Houston over USF for 8th straight win

HOUSTON (AP) — Kyler Edwards had 23 points and seven rebounds, Fabian White Jr. added 16 points and five rebounds, and No. 10 Houston won its eighth straight by beating South Florida 74-55. Josh Carlton finished with 15 points and five rebounds on Tuesday night, and Taze Moore scored 13 points for the Cougars, who are 16-2 and 5-0 in American Athletic Conference play. DJ Patrick scored 19 points and Caleb Murphy added 12 points for the Bulls, who are 6-11 and 1-4 in the conference. Houston now has the third-longest active home-winning streak in the nation behind Gonzaga and Liberty.