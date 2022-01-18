James Sands makes Glasgow Rangers debut in draw vs Aberdeen
By The Associated Press
American midfielder James Sands has made his debut for Glasgow Rangers. Sands played the entire match during a 1-1 draw at Aberdeen in the Scottish Premier League. The 21-year-old from Rye, New York, was loaned from Major League Soccer champion New York City to Rangers on Jan. 5. The deal runs through the 2023-24 Scottish season. Sands made his MLS debut in 2017 and appeared last year in 26 regular-season games and four postseason matches. He was selected to the MLS All-Star team.
