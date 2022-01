GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Brandon Mahan and Darius Perry scored 19 points apiece and UCF beat East Carolina 92-85 in overtime. Mahan’s 3-pointer with 4:34 left in the extra session gave the Knights the lead for good. Perry’s 3 with 39 seconds left in overtime evened it at 72 to force overtime. Tristen Newton scored 27 points for the Pirates.