Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 9:14 PM

Monahan scores twice, Flames beat Panthers 5-1

KTVZ

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Sean Monahan scored twice for the first time this season and the slumping Calgary Flames beat the NHL-leading Florida Panthers 5-1. Rasmus Andersson got his first goal of the season, Matthew Tkachuk and Blake Coleman also scored and Johnny Gaudreau had four assists for Calgary. The Flames snapped a four-game skid and won on home ice for the first time since Nov. 29. They were 2-7-1 in their past 10 games. Jacob Markstrom had 28 saves for Calgary. He had given up at least four goals in his previous five starts.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content