Senegal, Guinea advance despite shock results at African Cup

BAFOUSSAM, Cameroon (AP) — Senegal has been held 0-0 by Malawi in another African Cup of Nations shock though the Senegalese still squeezed through to the knockout stages. Zimbabwe provided a double surprise by upsetting Guinea 2-1 in the other Group B game. Despite the loss, Guinea also advanced behind Senegal as those two teams took the automatic qualifying places in the group as expected but not in the manner expected. Malawi still has a good chance of progressing to the knockout stages for the first time as one of the four best third-place teams.