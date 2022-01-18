Women’s hockey league to increase salary cap and add 2 teams
By JOHN WAWROW
AP Hockey Writer
The Premier Hockey Federation is more than doubling each of its six teams’ salary caps to $750,000 and adding two expansion franchises next season in a bid to capitalize on the wave of attention women’s hockey traditionally enjoys following the Winter Olympics. The increased payroll and number of teams comes as a result of the league’s board of governors’ commitment to invest more than $25 million over the next three years. The decision is also considered a major step in the PHF’s attempt to thaw its relationship with United States and Canadian national team players. They have balked at joining North America’s lone professional women’s hockey league.
Comments