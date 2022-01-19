Skip to Content
Ben Arfa joins French champion Lille on 6-month loan deal

LILLE, France (AP) — Former France international Hatem Ben Arfa has signed a six-month deal with French league champion Lille. Ben Arfa is 34 and will be playing for a 10th different club. He was out of contract and joined on a free transfer after leaving Bordeaux in May. Ben Arfa scored 42 goals and delivered 25 assists in 234 matches in the French league. His experience will also be an asset in the Champions League. Lille will be up against defending champion Chelsea next month in the round of 16.

