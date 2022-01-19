Coyotes claw past Devils 4-1 behind Vejmelka, Crouse

By DENIS P. GORMAN

Associated Press

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Lawson Crouse scored a goal and added an assist and Karel Vejmelka made 35 saves to help lead the Arizona Coyotes to a 4-1 win over the New Jersey Devils. Dysin Mayo, Travis Boyd and Johan Larsson also scored for Arizona. The Coyotes have won three of their last five games. Loui Eriksson added two assists. New Jersey has dropped four of its last five. Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 13 of 17 shots for the Devils whose lone goal was scored by Nico Hischier.