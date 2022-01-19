Lakers’ Frank Vogel shrugs off worries about job insecurity

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lakers coach Frank Vogel is shrugging off widespread reports of his job insecurity. He says it’s all part of being in charge of a 17-time NBA champion franchise. Several news outlets with ties to the Lakers’ front office reported Tuesday that Vogel’s job is in serious jeopardy after his reconfigured roster’s 22-22 start to the season. Vogel won a championship ring just 15 months ago when he led a deep, defensively dominant team headlined by LeBron James and Anthony Davis to a title in the Florida bubble. General manager Rob Pelinka has eviscerated that championship roster in the 13 months since last season began, with only James, Davis and Talen Horton-Tucker remaining.