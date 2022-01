HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Kevin Marfo totaled 16 points and 17 rebounds to lead Quinnipiac to a 73-67 victory over Rider. Matt Balanc had 16 points for the Bobcats (10-6, 5-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), who won their fourth straight at home. Mervin James scored a season-high 24 points and had eight rebounds for the Broncs (5-11, 1-5).