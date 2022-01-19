McIlroy to take aspects of Woods’ game to improve in 2022

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

Rory McIlroy made it something of a ritual to write his goals for the season on the back of his boarding pass on the flight to the Middle East for his first tournament of the year. But gone are the days when he might jot down the name and number of tournaments he wanted to win. Now it’s about smaller objectives more in his control and he’s using Tiger Woods as a benchmark. McIlroy noted Woods picked and chose when to be aggressive off the tee and played a more measured game. Expect McIlroy to be more like that at this week’s Abu Dhabi Championship.