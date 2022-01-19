Pérez not on El Salvador roster for World Cup qualifier

By The Associated Press

Former American forward Joshua Pérez was not on the roster of the El Salvador team coached by his uncle, Hugo Pérez. El Salvador is training in Indianapolis ahead of next week’s World Cup qualifier against the United States. Pérez was a teammate of Christian Pulisic and Tyler Adams on the U.S. team at the 2015 Under-17 World Cup and switched affiliation to play for El Salvador. He was a 74th-minute substitute in September when El Salvador tied the Americans 0-0 in its opener. All 11 starters in that match were on the training roster ahead of the Jan. 27 game at Columbus, Ohio.