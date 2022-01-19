Postponements farce sees EPL explore tightening of rules

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

The Premier League is exploring new rules on postponements after criticism from clubs over why games are being called off. It’s no longer just about coronavirus outbreaks within squads or training grounds having to close. When the request to postpone the north London derby went to the league on Friday, Arsenal had only one declared coronavirus case in the squad. With five players at the African Cup of Nations and injury absentees, Arsenal convinced the league to call off the visit of Tottenham in a stretching of the pandemic policies not intended for this scenario.