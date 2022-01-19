Roddy powers Colorado State past New Mexico 80-74

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — David Roddy finished with 21 points, seven assists and six rebounds to propel Colorado State to an 80-74 victory over New Mexico. Isaiah Stevens added 16 points for the Rams (14-1, 4-1 Mountain West Conference). Chandler Jacobs pitched in with 12 points and 10 rebounds for his first double-double of the season. Javont Johnson and Jaelen House scored 18 apiece for the Lobos (7-11, 0-5). House added seven assists.