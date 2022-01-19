Short-handed Florida beats Mississippi State 80-72

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Duruji scored 18 of his career-high 22 points in the second half, Tyree Appleby added 17 points with four 3-pointers and short-handed Florida rallied to beat Mississippi State 80-72. Florida was without its leading scorer and rebounder Colin Castleton due to a left shoulder injury aggravated in practice. The Gators struggled in the first half without Castleton, a 6-foot-11 forward averaging 15.4 points and 9.1 rebounds, getting outscored 18-6 in the paint. Phlandrous Fleming Jr. gave Florida its first lead of the second half — and first since 23-22 — with two free throws to make it 67-66 with 4:58 left. The free throws came during a 24-5 run that ended in a 77-66 lead.