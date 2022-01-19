Tottenham stages latest-ever comeback to win an EPL game

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

Tottenham has staged the latest-ever comeback to win a Premier League game. A second-half turnaround by Manchester United was quite the surprise too. Tottenham was losing to Leicester after 94 minutes and 52 seconds only for Steven Bergwijn to score two goals and seal a 3-2 win pretty much out of nowhere. As an extra reward for Tottenham, the victory took the team above fierce rival Arsenal and into fifth place in the league. United put in a wretched first-half display at Brentford and was lucky to be 0-0 at halftime. Then Anthony Elanga, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford scored after the break in a 3-1 win.