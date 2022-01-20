Anosike carries Cal State Fullerton over UC Irvine 65-63

IRVINE, Calif. — E.J. Anosike had 16 points and 10 rebounds to lift Cal State Fullerton to a 65-63 win over UC Irvine for its sixth straight win. Jalen Harris’ jumper gave Cal State Fullerton (10-5, 4-0 Big West Conference) the lead for good, 60-59, with 2:30 remaining. Anosike added a jumper to stretch the lead to 62-59 with 1:22 left. The Titans made 3 of 4 free throws inside the final 20 seconds to seal it. Latrell Wrightsell Jr. added 13 points for the Titans. DJ Davis had 19 points for the Anteaters (6-6, 1-2).