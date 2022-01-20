Bobrovsky, Panthers roll over struggling Oilers 6-0

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 40 saves for his first shutout of the season and the Florida Panthers beat the ice-cold Edmonton Oilers 6-0. Aleksander Barkov had two goals and an assist for the Panthers, who improved to 9-1-1 in their last 11 games. Carter Verhaeghe, Anthony Duclair, Sam Bennett and Owen Tippett also scored for Florida. Mikko Koskinen stopped 22 shots as the Oilers lost their seventh straight. Edmonton has a 2-11-2 record in its last 15 games, and disgruntled fans threw Oilers jerseys on the ice after Tippett’s late goal made it 6-0.