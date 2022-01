COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Florida guard Lavender Briggs is transferring to Maryland. The Terrapins announced the move Wednesday night. The 6-foot-1 Briggs averaged 12.5 points this season at Florida in 14 games. She is currently out for the rest of the season because of a stress fracture in her left shin. Briggs will enroll at Maryland for this spring semester. She will have two years of eligibility remaining, starting in 2022-23.