Defending champion Hatton off to strong start in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Tyrrell Hatton has started the defense of his Abu Dhabi Championship title by shooting 6-under 66 and is three strokes off the lead in second place midway through the first round. Rory McIlroy has gotten off to a disappointing start to his first event of 2022 by bogeying his final two holes for an even-par 72. Scott Jamieson is leading after a bogey-free 63 that contained nine birdies. Hatton won the event last year at nearby Abu Dhabi Golf Club. He was tied for second place with Victor Perez.