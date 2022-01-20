FIFA set to enforce limits on player loan transfer system

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

GENEVA (AP) — FIFA is finally ready to enforce limits on the number of players clubs can send and take on loan internationally. The rules were close to approval two years ago then were delayed by the pandemic. The plans FIFA now outlines aim to stop wealthy clubs stockpiling players they have signed, encourage developing their young talent, and promote competitive balance in soccer. Clubs should have a limit of eight players loaned in and eight sent out at any given point during next season. The quota will be six in 2024. Under-21 players are exempt from the rules.